Survey: Patients With Rheumatic Conditions Frequently Substitute Cannabis for Prescription Medications
Those who substituted medical cannabis in place of other medications reported greater improvements in pain, sleep, joint stiffness, muscle spasm, inflammation, and global health.
Patients with neuropathy, fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis, and other rheumatic conditions frequently substitute cannabis in place of prescription medications, according to survey data published in the journal Open Neurology.
Researchers affiliated with McGill University in Montreal and the University of Michigan surveyed 763 US and Canadian patients with r…