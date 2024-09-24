Survey: More Adults Turn To Podcasts For Political News Than Read The Paper
Not only do podcasts offer the candidates more time to explain their positions, but they also reach what is a growing audience for political news.
With the opportunity to chat far longer with a podcast host than what he’d get on television, former President Trump has made podcasts part of his media outreach strategy in 2024. He’s appeared on shows such as the All-In Podcast and Impaulsive Podcast.
Vice President Kamala Harris has done the same, turning up on shows such as We Can Do Hard Things. No…