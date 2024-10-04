Survey: Majority of Pain Physicians Favor Federal Legalization of Medical Cannabis
Seventy-one percent of patients and 59 percent of physicians supported the “federal legalization of medical cannabis.”
Most physicians who specialize in treating patients with chronic pain favor the legalization of medical cannabis, according to survey data published in the journal JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Network Open.
Researchers at Rutgers University surveyed pain specialists and chronic pain patients regarding their attitudes toward cannabi…