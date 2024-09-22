Survey: Majority of Consumers Obtain Cannabis From Licensed Retailers
Specifically, 77 percent of respondents said that they obtained “all” or “most” of their cannabis-related products from authorized retailers.
Survey data compiled by the cannabis telehealth platform NuggMD reports that most consumers residing in state-legal markets obtain their marijuana from licensed regulators, not from the unregulated market.
