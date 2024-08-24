Survey Finds Many True Crime Podcast Listeners are Focused on Victims, Not Crimes
The report also suggests that True Crime podcasters may want to shift how they are approaching the stories they tell.
To non-fans of True Crime podcasts, the genre may seem exploitative. But a new survey from Crime Junkie creator Audiochuck and Edison Research sheds a different light on what motivates fans of True Crime to listen.
It finds a large number of listeners want to help the victims, including a quarter of listeners who say they have donated money directly to …