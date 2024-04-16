Sun Life aims to Save 400 Hours of Staff Time with ESG Prioritization Tool
Canadian financial services company uses tool to decide which ESG ratings and rankings to focus on.
How should companies divide their time among the hundreds of ESG ratings, rankings and assessments that request their attention?
At Sun Life, the Canadian financial services company, the sustainability team has come up with a solution: an ESG prioritization tool that ranks providers into different categories.
Alanna Boyd, senior vice president and chief s…