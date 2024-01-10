Summit Carbon Solutions Lawsuit Against Kossuth County Pipeline Ordinance Could Impact Floyd County
One leg of the carbon pipeline Summit is proposing in Iowa would begin with the Homeland Energy Solutions ethanol plant between Lawler and New Hampton.
Summit Carbon Solutions has filed a federal lawsuit against Kossuth County (IA) for its new ordinance seeking to limit the safety risks associated with a system breach by keeping carbon dioxide pipelines at least two-and-a-half miles away from cities.
The ordinance also wants pipelines no closer than a half mile from houses, schools, medical facilities,…