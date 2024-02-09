Suit Tossed that Accused McDonald’s of Reneging on Pledge to Increase Minority Ad Spend
An attorney for McDonald’s called the decision “a very significant win” for the company and said there’s “no chance” the judge would overturn the decision.
In a legal victory for McDonald’s, a California judge has ended a lawsuit against the fast food chain brought by media entrepreneur Byron Allen. The suit claimed McDonald’s was not on pace to meet a 2021 commitment to increase ad spending with diverse-owned media.
In May 2021, McDonald’s, a significant radio advertiser, announced plans to increase the sh…