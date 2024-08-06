Study: The Teams Most Likely to get Injured in the Upcoming NFL Season
The Titans are the most likely to get injured, with 224 games missed by their players in the 2020-2023 seasons.
A new study has revealed which teams are most likely to get injured in the upcoming NFL season, with the Titans taking the top spot.
The research, conducted by Las Vegas personal injury lawyer H&P Law, examined data from the NFL website on the total number of games missed by their players in the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons, shown by the number o…