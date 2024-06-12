Study Shows States Activity in the Stock Market
According to research from the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), 58% of US households owned stocks in 2022.
A new study has revealed the states least interested in the stock market with Mississippi ranked last and Wisconsin first.
The study, conducted by investing experts CreditDonkey, analyzed nationwide Google search volumes for 135 search terms related to stocks, shares, and investing – including 'how to get into trading,' 'stock opportunities,' and variou…