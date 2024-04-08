Study Shows South Dakota has the Highest Increase in Diabetes Rates
Second is Connecticut, California third. On the other end, Hawaii has the greatest decrease.
A new study by diabetes awareness website Diabetes Strong reveals that South Dakota has had the biggest increase in diabetes diagnoses between 2018 and 2021.
This study, an analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, delves into the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes in each US state. Comparing the 2018 and 2021 figures u…