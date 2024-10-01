Study Shows Routes for Recycling Carbon Dioxide and Coal Waste into Useful Products
Carter said the goal cannot be to eliminate the use of carbon, because the element plays a critical role in day-to-day life, from food to medicines.
A congressionally mandated study led by Princeton’s Emily Carter has released a comprehensive roadmap for research and policies to enable large-scale recycling of carbon pollution into high-demand, useful products like fuels and construction materials.
The release follows a 2023 report(Link is external) by the same committee that found that a significant…