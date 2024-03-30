Study Shows AM/FM Radio Outscores TV for Ad Context and Engagement
“For advertisers, this means the AM/FM radio context for their ads has greater engagement than the TV context”.
Once again challenging the long-held assumption that advertising on television is clearly more effective than on radio because of its combination of “sight, sound and motion,” results of a study from emotional impact researcher Mediaprobe tell a different story, showing greater effectiveness from radio ads.
