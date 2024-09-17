Study Says Undocumented Immigrants Paid Almost $100 Billion in Taxes
In 40 states, undocumented immigrants paid higher tax rates than the top 1% of the income scale in those states.
A new study shows that undocumented immigrants paid nearly $100 billion in federal, state and local tax revenue in 2022 while many are shut out of the programs their taxes fund. The findings run counter to anti-immigrant rhetoric that undocumented immigrants are “destroying” social programs.
