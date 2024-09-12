Study Reveals the Worst States for Work
The data was collected from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in each state for both metrics and weighted against the state’s populations for a fair ranking.
A new analysis has revealed the worst states to work in in the US, with Wyoming emerging at the forefront.
The study, conducted by employment law experts Duddy, Goodwin & Pollard, scrutinized data based on the percentage of employed individuals represented by unions and the states with the highest work fatality rates in 2022.
