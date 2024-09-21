Study Reveals the States with the Largest Homeless Communities
Vermont has the largest homeless community in America, with 512.38 homeless people per 100,000 residents.
A new study has revealed the states with the largest homeless communities, with Vermont taking the top spot.
Online casino review site Lucky Gambler analyzed data from the Office of Policy Development and Research to find the number of homeless people in each state in 2023. This figure was weighed against the population size of each state to calculate t…