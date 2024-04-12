Study Reveals the States with the Worst Mental Health Care for Young People
Oregon tops the list as the state with the worst mental health care for young people.
A new study has revealed the states with the worst mental health care for young people, with Oregon taking the top spot.
Mental health treatment specialists at Onyx Behavioral Health analyzed 2023 data from Mental Health America on factors such as youth with at least one major depressive episode (MDE), students identifying with emotional disturbance, an…