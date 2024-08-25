Study Reveals the Loneliest States in America
Vermont is the loneliest state in the US, with 114.98 monthly searches per 100,000 residents relating to loneliness.
A new study has revealed America’s loneliest states, with Vermont taking the top spot.
QR Code Generator analyzed data on the average number of monthly searches for 152 keywords related to loneliness in each state. The average number of monthly searches was measured against each state’s population size to determine the number of searches per 100,000 res…