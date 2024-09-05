Study Reveals the Booming Industries where Small Businesses are Thriving
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services has been crowned the best industry for small businesses in the U.S, with 4,539,884 in total.
A new study has found the top 10 most successful industries for small businesses, with Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services topping the ranking.
Business valuation experts Eton Venture Services gathered data from the U.S. Small Business Administration to analyze the best industries for small businesses. They ranked the industries from highest…