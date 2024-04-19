Study Reveals States with the Least, Most Responsible Drivers
New Mexico has been named the state with the least responsible drivers, according to a new study - with a huge 84.62% of fatal road accidents recorded as having an 'irresponsible' contributing factor.
The research conducted by personal injury attorneys Injured in Florida analyzed road traffic accident data from 2017-2021 relating to four key scenarios, which have been recorded as …