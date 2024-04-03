Study Reveals How Audio Can Resonate With Diverse Audiences
As the U.S. population grows more diverse, the study encourages advertisers to embrace year-round strategies for their marketing to transcend the general market.
A new study of multicultural audiences underscores opportunities for audio in reaching AAPI, (Asian American Pacific Islander), Black, and Latino listeners as well as multicultural LGBTQ+ communities. SiriusXM Media recently conducted a Cultural Pride Soundboard study that shows how audio keeps these groups connected to their roots, whether it’s music t…