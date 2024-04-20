Study Ranks Top 10 States with the Best Quality of Life
Rhode Island has the best quality of life in the US, Oregon and Massachusetts land second and third place.
New data has revealed the top 10 states with the best quality of life in the U.S, with Rhode Island ranking first on the list.
The Quality of Life Index analyzed each state against 14 health factors, grouped into five categories: food and drink, mental health, pampering and relaxation, physical health, and inclusive social wellness. Results for each cate…