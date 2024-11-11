Study: Patients Report Reduced Pain, Improved Mental Health Following Medical Cannabis Treatment
The study’s authors concluded: “Overall, we found that the use of medicinal cannabis was associated with reduced pain during the first six months and improved mental well-being over 12 months.
Chronic pain patients report physical and mental health improvements following their use of medical cannabis preparations, according to observational data published in the Journal of Pain & Palliative Care Pharmacotherapy.
Australian researchers assessed the use of medical cannabis preparations in 96 chronic pain patients. (Under Australian law, physicia…