Study: Many Consumers Feel Like They’re Invisible To Advertisers
The report, for example, cites research showing consumers are much more likely to enjoy hunting, fishing and buying lottery tickets — while marketers are more likely to choose pickleball and tennis.
A new study from iHeartMedia and bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries finds that 44% of Americans feel ignored by advertisers — underscoring the differences between a large group of consumers and the values of marketers trying to reach them with products and services.
The findings, which were released Tuesday in the second annual “The…