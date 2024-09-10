Study: Endometriosis Patients Report Quality of Life Improvements Following Cannabis Use
German investigators surveyed over 900 patients and concluded: “The use of cannabis [has] a significant impact on the overall well-being and quality of life of women with endometriosis."
Nearly one in five patients with endometriosis report using cannabis to effectively manage their pain or other related symptoms, according to survey data published in the journal Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics.
German investigators surveyed over 900 patients with endometriosis. Consistent with prior analyses, a significant percentage of respondent…