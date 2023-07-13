Study Claims Unethical Oil and Gas Companies Responsible for $77 billion in Annual US health DamagesProposed EPA methane limits may help curtail 7,500 yearly deaths from oil and gas production sites.Content Creation & AdminJul 13, 2023∙ Paid31ShareIn 2020, North Dakota accounted for 24 percent of the total vented and flared natural gas (1.15 billion cubic feet per day) in the United States. North Dakota wasted 226 billion cubic feet of natural gas valued at $680 million through flaring, venting and leaks in oil and gas operations during 2019, according to an analysis for the Environmental Defense…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext