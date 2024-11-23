Study: Cannabis Provides Sustained Health-Related Quality of Life Improvements in Chronic Pain Patients
The most frequently reported adverse events associated with cannabis preparations were fatigue, dry mouth, lethargy, somnolence, and insomnia.
Patients diagnosed with chronic pain conditions report sustained improvements in their symptoms following their use of medical cannabis, according to observational data published in the journal Pain Practice.
British researchers assessed the use of cannabis-based medicinal products (CBMPs) consisting of either flower or oil extracts in 1,139 pain patient…