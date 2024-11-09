Study: Cannabis Provides Sustained Improvements in Patients With Post-Traumatic Stress
British researchers assessed the use of THC-dominant cannabis flower in 58 patients with post-traumatic stress.
Patients with post-traumatic stress report symptom improvements following their use of cannabis, according to observational data published in the journal Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids.
