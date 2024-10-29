Study: Cannabis Provides Sustained Benefits for Fibromyalgia Patients
Study participants also significantly reduced their use of prescription opioids during the trial. The most frequently reported adverse events were fatigue, headache, and dry mouth.
Patients with fibromyalgia (FM) report symptom improvements following their use of medical cannabis preparations, according to observational data published in the Journal of Pain & Palliative Care Pharmacotherapy.
British researchers assessed the use of cannabis-based medicinal products (CBMPs) consisting of either flower or oil extracts in 148 patients …