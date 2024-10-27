Study: Cannabis Edibles Reduce Chronic Lower Back Pain
“Pain intensity following edible cannabis use decreased over time across all three broadly defined product groups,” investigators reported.
The consumption of cannabis-infused edible products, particularly those that are higher in THC content, provides acute relief for patients with chronic lower back pain, according to data published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology.
Researchers with the University of Colorado at Boulder assessed the ad libitum use of three distinct edible products …