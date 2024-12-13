Study: Arthritis Patients Report “Substantial” Improvements Following Cannabis Use
Survey data reports that an estimated one in five arthritis patients use cannabis to mitigate their symptoms and that many reduce their use of prescription opioids.
Arthritis patients report “substantial reductions” in pain and other symptomatic improvements following their use of medical cannabis products, according to data published in the journal Cureus.
Investigators affiliated with the University of Central Florida, College of Medicine assessed the perceived efficacy of cannabis in a cohort of 290 patients diag…