Study: 40% of Parents Have Put 2024 Back-to-School Shopping In Motion
A survey conducted July 5-7, 2024, among 452 U.S. parents planning back-to-school purchases, shows apparel spending is down from last year as consumers cut back on discretionary purchases.
New research from Morning Consult finds that as of early July, 40% of parents have commenced back-to-school shopping for 2024. While 38% plan to start in early August, they risk missing out on July sales. Amazon Prime Day is the top discount event, with 46% of parents planning to shop the sale.
Here’s a closer look at this year’s back-to-school spending …