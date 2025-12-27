Strange Warfare: When Combat Got… Creative
Today we salute service.
And for this feature we tilt our head at history’s strangest battlefield choices — because courage comes in many forms, including:
charging cannons
storming trenches
throwing farm animals at enemies
Yes — Monty Python didn’t make that up from thin air.
Medieval defenders actually hurled livestock, manure, beehives, and dead cows over castle walls.
Not for comedy — but for tactical infection, psychological chaos, and occasionally just “we’re out of rocks.”
Imagine the moment:
“Sire, we’ve depleted the stones.”
“Fetch me the goat.”
That’s someone’s ancestor.
That’s a veteran of the Meat-Powered Artillery Corps.
And that’s not even the weirdest one.
A Bubblegum Tour of Weird Warfare
🐝 Bee Bombs (Ancient Europe & Asia)