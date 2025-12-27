Today we salute service.

And for this feature we tilt our head at history’s strangest battlefield choices — because courage comes in many forms, including:

charging cannons

storming trenches

throwing farm animals at enemies

Yes — Monty Python didn’t make that up from thin air.

Medieval defenders actually hurled livestock, manure, beehives, and dead cows over castle walls.

Not for comedy — but for tactical infection, psychological chaos, and occasionally just “we’re out of rocks.”

Imagine the moment:

“Sire, we’ve depleted the stones.” “Fetch me the goat.”

That’s someone’s ancestor.

That’s a veteran of the Meat-Powered Artillery Corps.

And that’s not even the weirdest one.

A Bubblegum Tour of Weird Warfare

🐝 Bee Bombs (Ancient Europe & Asia)