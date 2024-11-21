States With The Most Contaminated Water, According to Study
In light of the recent revelation that up to 95 million Americans drink PFAS-contaminated water, a new study has identified the states where water systems commit the most health-based violations.
New research has revealed the states with the most unsafe drinking water, with New York ranking number one.
PFAS Water Experts analyzed data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on water quality violations in public water systems (PWS) from 2019-2023. A PWS is any system providing water for human consumption, from smaller systems, such as thos…