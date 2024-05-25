States where Americans Risk their Road Safety Revealed – ND Tops the List
The data analyzes fatal motor vehicle crashes, incurred insurance losses, total OSHA penalties, emergency room visits, and accidental deaths.
Experts at Stone Injury Lawyers, a leading advocate for safety and accountability, have revealed the states where drivers exhibit the most reckless behavior on the road.
Each state was scored based on their performance across five key safety factors: the number of fatal motor vehicle crashes, incurred losses in property/casualty insurance, total Occupat…