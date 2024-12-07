State-Run Medical Marijuana Test Lab Set to Open in Oklahoma City in Early 2025
Renovations for the lab for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, or OMMA, began the week of Nov. 11 and are expected to last 90 days.
Oklahoma’s medical marijuana regulatory agency is working to open a testing laboratory in February in Oklahoma City.
Lee Rhoades, OMMA’s chief science officer, said the Legislature authorized the agency to operate its own …