State Auditor Sorrell: ESG and the Death of Alabama Agriculture
"Imposing costly ESG requirements on America's Farmers and ranchers will have a devastating impact on U.S. agriculture and world food security."
Last month, I was pleased to moderate a panel in Anchorage, Alaska with other elected officials on the topic of ESG (environmental, social and governance) at the State Financial Officers Foundation conference. We got deep in the weeds talking about the impact of ESG policies on pension funds, businesses and individuals who were victims of political de-b…