Spotify’s Daniel Ek says AI Will Play Bigger Role in Helping Listeners Discover New Podcasts
AI to help solve the content discovery challenge conceding that for all the algorithmic advances, content discovery remains the number one problem for podcasters and other creators looking to grow.
During the past several years, Spotify has gone beyond music to offer podcasts and audiobooks, while other things it has tried, like live audio, has been less successful. Going forward, CEO Daniel Ek says the goal will be to go where it sees “huge problems” for consumers and creators alike.
“We actually have two constituents that are equally important to…