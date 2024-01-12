Spotify Scraps U.S.-Only Podcast Ad Feature for more Scalable Automated Ads
Automated Ads is an invite-only program where voice-talent-read ads are selected and inserted into host-selected ad breaks through the Spotify Audience Network.
Spotify is shutting down Ambassador Ads, the feature that has allowed podcasters in the U.S. to monetize their shows as long as they had at least 1,000 listeners during the past 60 days. The company will instead shift its focus to its Automated Ads program which connects creators with vetted third-party brands through the Spotify Audience Network.
