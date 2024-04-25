Sports Shouting Amplifies "Generational" Players, Illustrates How Propaganda Works
This year four-to-six quarterbacks have been labeled "generational" by at least one "draft expert". How have past first round generational quarterbacks been promoted by the experts?
The 2024 NFL Draft Season is here and according to many of the experts, it's looking like the first three picks in this year's NFL Draft will be quarterbacks. There’s even chatter of a trade up to No. 4 making it four QBs in four selections - which would be a first in NFL history.
There’s even some who believe there will be five QBs in the first five p…