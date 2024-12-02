Some in the Venture Capital Community Backed Trump. Here’s What’s Next
But they warn that Trump policies that will benefit many technology companies may come at a cost to other pro-Trump voters.
Some venture capital investors, who have funded the tech boom in Silicon Valley and beyond, say they are excited by the prospect of a lighter regulatory environment under a new Trump Administration than they saw under President Joe Biden.
