Solar Industries India "Bagged" Loitering Munitions Contract
The world of war is changing very rapidly with more technologically advanced and innovative systems being inducted by armed forces.
Solar Industries India Ltd released a statement that one of its subsidiaries has "bagged a Rs 212-crore contract from the Ministry of Defense".
The company Economic Explosives Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solar Industries, has signed a contract for supply of loitering munitions with the Ministry of Defense, Solar Industries India said in a…