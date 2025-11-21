A LinkedIn post from Bruce Rastetter.

If you’re working two jobs, raising kids, and trying to keep bills from stacking up like firewood in January, the last thing you have time for is decoding political speeches, corporate bragging posts, or climate-summit talking points. But every so often, one of these posts—like the screenshot above—shows up in your inbox, and it’s worth slowing down for a moment.

Why?

Because whether you follow energy policy or not, these decisions affect your gas prices, your grocery bill, your taxes, your land use, and—quietly but powerfully—the political choices your country makes.

Let’s break down what’s going on here.

Two Men, One Global Message

The screenshot shows a LinkedIn post where Bruce Rastetter praises his colleague Daniel Lopes, who’s posting updates from COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

Before we talk about the conference, it helps to understand the players.

Bruce Rastetter isn’t just any businessman.

He’s one of the most influential figures in Midwestern agriculture and ethanol. Over the years he’s founded Heartland Pork Enterprises, built and sold a large share of Hawkeye Energy Holdings—one of the country’s biggest ethanol producers—and created Summit Agricultural Group, the parent operation behind Summit Carbon Solutions, the company pushing carbon-capture pipelines across Iowa and surrounding states.

He’s also deeply political. Rastetter is one of the largest Republican megadonors in Iowa, a man often described as an “Iowa kingmaker.” He has served as an agricultural adviser to Donald Trump and was president of the Iowa Board of Regents from 2013 to 2017, overseeing the state’s public universities. When he speaks, both politicians and industry leaders tend to listen.

Now enter Daniel Lopes, an executive representing FS, a Brazilian ethanol company heavily involved in low-carbon and second-crop corn ethanol production. Lopes is in Brazil attending COP30—the annual global climate conference—promoting Brazil’s ability to produce “low-carbon” ethanol for the world.

For most Americans, COP30 sounds like the kind of meeting where world leaders huddle over catered snacks and talk about saving the planet. But COP gatherings—short for Conference of the Parties—are where nations negotiate the climate commitments that later get turned into regulations, mandates, and industry standards.

In simpler terms:

These are the conferences where global decisions eventually become rules you’re expected to live under.

So when Lopes posts that Brazil will massively expand “low-carbon” ethanol from second-crop corn, that’s not just a feel-good sustainability update. It’s a signal about where global markets—and global policy—are headed.

And when Bruce Rastetter praises him, it’s not just a friendly LinkedIn nod. It’s the ethanol industry telling you what’s coming next.

Rastetter’s companies, partners, and political allies all stand to benefit from a world where ethanol labeled “low-carbon” is prioritized, subsidized, and blended into everything from gasoline to aviation fuel. The U.S. ethanol lobby wants a piece of the action. Brazil wants a piece of the action. And both know COP30 is where the rules of that future are being drawn.

So what does Brazil’s ethanol expansion have to do with your day-to-day life?

More than you think.

Because when global leaders and major agribusiness figures start aligning on “low-carbon ethanol,” the downstream effects show up in:

gas prices

food prices

farmland values

taxes and subsidies

carbon-pipeline construction

future airline fuel costs

and the regulations your state ends up adopting

You may never attend a COP conference, and you may never vote for the people in these photos. But the decisions they influence eventually land on your kitchen table—whether through the grocery bill, the price at the pump, or the choices being made in your state legislature.

This isn’t just a Brazil story.

It’s not just an ethanol story.

It’s a story about how global climate politics quietly shape your local economy, one LinkedIn post at a time.

Source: Oakland Institute

The 4X Pledge: What It Means

The post highlights a COP pledge to quadruple sustainable fuel use by 2035.

To the average person, this sounds harmless—maybe even good.

Cleaner fuel, healthier planet, right?

But what’s left unsaid is this:

Quadrupling sustainable fuels means governments will push hard—very hard—for more ethanol, more biofuels, and more carbon-capture pipelines.

And when governments push, they rarely push gently.

This can affect:

Gasoline blends (more ethanol in your tank whether you want it or not)

Cropland prices (corn used for fuel instead of food)

Food prices (because land used for fuel isn’t growing the stuff your kids eat)

Your tax bill (because subsidies, credits, and incentives come from somewhere)

Your electricity rates (because low-carbon mandates drive up compliance costs)

These aren’t hypotheticals. They’re happening already.

And that’s before you factor in the growing push in some policy circles to shift everyday drivers away from personal internal-combustion cars and toward subscription-based electric ride-share fleets — a conversation that’s already well underway, even if most people haven’t been invited to it.

Which is why the real future of ethanol isn’t your personal vehicle at all.

It’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel — a market built for airlines, not everyday drivers.

Why Is Brazil Suddenly the Golden Child of Ethanol? Because Brazil grows a second corn crop—called “safrinha”—that’s cheaper to produce and less regulated. This makes their ethanol much cheaper than American ethanol.

And here’s the part that never makes it into the press releases:

If the world shifts to Brazilian ethanol, U.S. farmers lose out.

If the U.S. tries to compete, taxpayers pick up the difference.

(Through subsidies, incentives, carbon credits, and programs wrapped in green language.)

So when an American ethanol CEO cheers Brazil’s success, it’s not because it helps the American worker. It’s because it helps their global market positioning.

The Real Game: Carbon Crediting

The phrase “low carbon” appears multiple times in the post.

Here’s why:

Carbon scores—not fuel quality, not energy output—are becoming the new currency of global agriculture and energy.

And carbon scoring is not free.

To qualify as “low carbon,” ethanol producers increasingly need:

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipelines

Underground CO₂ injection fields

New measurement and monitoring systems

Third-party verifiers

Government-approved scoring systems

None of this infrastructure exists without taxpayer support.

And while companies talk about “cost competitive” ethanol, what they don’t mention is how much of that competitiveness comes from public subsidies and special loan guarantees.

If this were truly about free-market competition, companies wouldn’t need Congress or the EPA to write multi-billion-dollar credit programs.

But they do.

And you’re footing part of the bill.

And then there’s his new phrase “carbon ethanol”, which is not a real industry term. It’s a political marketing phrase that started creeping into Midwestern biofuel messaging only within the past 2–3 years, intensifying during the carbon-pipeline battles of 2022–2025.

There is no official regulatory, scientific, or market definition of “carbon ethanol.”

You won’t find it in:

EPA regulations

DOE literature

ASTM fuel standards

ICCT reports

IEA publications

USDA biofuel analyses

The proper terms have always been:

Corn ethanol

Bioethanol

Low-carbon ethanol (a relatively new policy term)

Carbon-intensity-reduced ethanol

“Carbon ethanol” is not one of them.

It is a made-up political phrase, and it emerged for one reason:

👉 To subtly blur the line between ethanol and carbon pipelines.

Once Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO₂ started their pipeline campaigns, the industry needed new language to sell the idea that:

ethanol = carbon

pipelines = saving ethanol

capturing CO₂ = saving rural jobs

carbon scoring = global competitiveness

Internal PR campaigns began testing phrases like:

“low-carbon ethanol”

“carbon-friendly ethanol”

“carbon-smart ethanol”

“ethanol’s carbon advantage”

But “carbon ethanol” is something different. It’s a new political seed — a phrase engineered to sprout into talking points, which eventually blossom into subsidies.

While Americans work harder and longer, NGOs and carbon-management companies are busy building a new marketplace for themselves — funded by the very people putting in those extra hours.

This is what a lot of executive and C-suite meetings really are: wordsmithing, spin, and selling their agenda as your future.

“Carbon ethanol” is the perfect example.

It’s catchy.

It’s short.

It sounds modern.

And most importantly…

👉 It makes carbon pipelines sound like part of ethanol production rather than a separate, controversial industrial project.

If you tell landowners:

“We’re building a carbon pipeline,”

they resist.

But if you tell them:

“We’re supporting carbon ethanol,”

now carbon and ethanol are fused together like peanut butter and jelly.

It is framing, not science.

When Bruce Rastetter says:

“low cost/low carbon ethanol from Brazil”

He wants the listener to mentally connect:

ethanol = low carbon = global = future markets = climate policy compliant

He does not want you thinking about:

eminent domain

landowner rights

pipeline safety

carbon storage risks

shifting political subsidies

global trade competition

deforestation loopholes

food vs. fuel debates

Using the phrase “carbon ethanol” glosses over all of that.

Why Ethanol Uses Feelings Over Facts

Brazil is becoming a star player for a reason: global energy politics shift fast, and ethanol is becoming a geopolitical tool.

If Brazilian ethanol is labeled “deforestation-free” and “low carbon,” it becomes the preferred feedstock for future aviation fuel markets—particularly in Europe.

Which means:

The U.S. wants to stay competitive.

Brazil wants the market advantage.

Both want the carbon credits.

And climate pledges at COP30 are being written in ways that guarantee future demand.

In plain English:

These climate summits pick winners and losers in the global economy.

You’re not invited, but you’re absolutely affected.

So Where Does This Leave the American Worker?

Let’s cut to the chase:

You’re being shown a vision of the future—one designed by global summits, corporate alliances, and politicians chasing climate credentials.

But the daily reality back home looks different:

You’re still paying more for groceries.

You’re still paying more for gas.

Your utility bills aren’t dropping.

And your job security doesn’t improve because global CEOs get excited about ethanol and carbon subsidies.

Meanwhile, companies cheer “cost competitive” ethanol because of manufactured markets you fund—even as the price of everyday life rises.

The Human Side: Why Moments Like This Matter

Most people working two jobs don’t have time to follow the politics behind fuel mandates, blending requirements, or global carbon accounting systems.

But these things shape:

Your cost of living

Your access to affordable energy

Your region’s economic future

Your tax burden

Your food system

A global decision to increase “sustainable fuels” by 4x means someone has to grow that fuel.

Someone has to build the pipelines.

Someone has to pay for the monitoring.

Someone has to subsidize the producers.

And someone has to live with the consequences when political promises don’t match economic reality.

That someone is you.

In the End...

The Bruce Ratstetter’s LinkedIn screenshot isn’t just a corporate shout out. It’s:

Global summits set the rules

Corporations chase climate mandates

Governments chase climate headlines

NGOs and C-suite executives mingle, align, and “synergize” at exclusive industry events

Social media amplifies it all, creating circles where subsidies feel normal and inevitable

And meanwhile, regular people are just trying to chase their paychecks.

Your job, your bills, your kids’ lunch prices, and your cost of driving all connect to these decisions—even when they happen thousands of miles away.

The leaders in the photo are excited because the future they’re building benefits them.

The question that matters most—the real political question—is simple:

Does it benefit you?

And that’s the question we should all be asking as these global climate-economic decisions accelerate.

Does it benefit you?

