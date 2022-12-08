Social Media Matters: TX Bans TikTok On Government Devices, Indiana Sues Chinese App
Gov. Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued devices due to the threat of the Chinese Communist Party.
