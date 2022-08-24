Social Media Matters: Saul Goodman Teaches ESG With Content Creation & Distribution
Part One of Four spotlighting how Social Media is creating issues with employees, shareholders and government agencies.
Let's face it. Today's professional world is a hot mess. Companies are becoming polarizing political allies rather than ethical engaging empires. The days of quality customer service selling widgets and burgers are gone (except In & Out Burgers, they still have top notch customer service). So are the days of trying to make a better mousetrap, SNAP,…