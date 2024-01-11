Social Media Matters: Magellan AI and Adelaide to Offer Advanced Attention Measurements
AU ratings are normalized across channels, so advertisers can easily evaluate the effectiveness of podcast advertising compared to their other media investments.
Continuing to build out its podcast analytics platform into a full suite of products and features, Magellan AI is now giving users access to podcast attention metrics. The company is collaborating with the media research company Adelaide to offer show-level attention ratings by campaign, which it says will provide advertisers with critical insights into…