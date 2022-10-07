Social Media Matters: Employees Abusing Social Media Costing Companies Over $800B A Year
Part Three of Four examines employee abuse on social media and how it is costing small business owners, tax payers and non profits hundreds of billions of dollars.
One of the latest controversies sweeping across professional social media sites is whether “the selfie at work” is a legitimate professional post or an employee using company time and money to build a brand for themself.
More small business owners are starting to crack down on this Social Media Abuse as they view the employee’s…