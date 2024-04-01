Social Media Matters: Buying Beverly Hills' Mauricio Umansky Earns Up to $3,652 per Post
Farrah Brittany takes the second spot, earning up to $3,140 per post.
With Netflix releasing season two of Buying Beverly Hills on Friday, March 22nd, new research has discovered which cast members can earn the most on Instagram.
No Deposit Bonus Codes Guide NoDepositRewards.com obtained the follower counts of each Buying Beverly Hills cast member on Instagram; these figures were used to analyze the potential earnings per…