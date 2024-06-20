Social Media Matters: AuronPlay is the Highest Earning Gamer on Instagram
AuronPlay is the highest earning gamer on Instagram, with his 18 million followers allowing him to earn around $89,036 per sponsored post.
AuronPlay has been named the highest earning YouTube gamer on Instagram.
Counter-Strike betting site Clash.gg investigated which YouTube gamers could make the most based on their Instagram audiences.
The study analyzed a list of 71 YouTube gamers based on their subscriber count according to Social Blade. From here, they used Inzpire’s Instagram pricing…