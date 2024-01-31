Social Media Analytics Market worth $14.6 billion by 2028
According to a recent report, being social in the online marketplace will be worth billions.
The global social media analytics market size was USD 9.32 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. The market revenue growth is driven by major factors such as rising Internet penetration and increasing usage of social media platforms, rising demand to gauge customer engagement and identify new mar…